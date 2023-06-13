Man attacked at stadium parking lot during country concert details long 911 response

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — On Saturday, a Luke Combs fan who lives in Lee’s Summit, wanted to go to the concert with his wife, but never made it inside after an attack outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“One of his songs was our wedding song that we danced to,” Johnathan Scaletty said. “These tickets were a Christmas present, these were bought months in advance.”

Johnathan Scaletty and his wife Brandi didn’t get to go inside.

Now, they're describing a brutal attack in the stadium parking lot while the show was going on.

“I have three breaks and a dislocation in my left leg, plates and pins are needed to repair it,” he said. “My knee, elbow contusions, my throat is swollen — I have trouble swallowing, eating, drinking, because I was strangled the whole time.”

Scaletty says the two of them got to a family tailgate an hour before the concert started.

He said they were sitting in their car waiting for the rain to pass before they went into the stadium, when someone opened the back hatch of their car.

“Maybe a dozen, late 20's, early 30's giggling, chuckling,” he said. “I shook it off, I didn’t take it as threatening or they were going to steal anything. I acknowledged it, I told them, ‘Hey, this is our car, go on,' and I shut the hatch.”

He says they stuck around, and the hatch was opened again.

Scaletty said no words were exchanged as he got out of the car again.

“The man I spoke to swung at me, the second grabbed my feet and the third put me in a headlock,” he said.

He says they kicked him in the stomach, repeatedly punched him in the face and choked him.

Scaletty says a man also swung at his wife and left him on the asphalt.

“Why? I wanna hear from them, why?” Brandi Scaletty said.

The Scaletty’s say they couldn’t get through to 911, but someone else did.

They say security showed up, then police and says an ambulance responded an hour later.

“I feel like we were kind of abandoned,” he said. “This is very important — it does need to be addressed.”

Two and a half weeks ago, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas highlighted the issue with 911 wait call times.

“Somebody should have been there to help, there should have been an ambulance on site, not just one with that large amount of people,” Brandi Scaletty said. “I want to feel safe going to places like that with my family.”

Scaletty says he is worried about his medical bills stacking up and his forced time off at Ford Motor Company.

For now, he says he’s focused on healing, seeking justice and urging increased safety precautions at the stadium.

The Scaletty’s are working with the stadium to obtain the security footage.

KCPD said they would share copy of the police report when it’s ready.

KSHB 41 also asked KCPD what their security and EMS plan looked like that night, and if anything will change with additional big-name shows coming to the city this summer.

—