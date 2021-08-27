Man born blind will throw out first pitch at Monarchs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a few years of practice, one man is getting to test his baseball skills in front of hundreds of people, including the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team.

Cameron Black is an employee at Alphapointe who was born blind and is an avid sports fan.

"To be honest I actually discovered football first and became very passionate and in love with that," Black said. "And when football ended, I was having a hard time having a competitive sport in my life to follow. So I really got into baseball and discovered that. A lot of things that people don't like about baseball is that it's a little slow. But for a blind person, it actually makes it really easy to follow."

Black says it's a really accessible sport for those who are blind if they're listening to sports radio.

After learning more about the game, he wanted to learn how to pitch and throw.

"I grew up blind, I've been blind my whole life and just some of the things that kids and teenagers got to do, they probably didn't even think twice about," Black said. "I never got to do anything like that, so this was something I thought, 'I think I can do that.'"

Over the past two years, he's been training with Tom Wyrsch and says it's been extremely helpful.

"I've loved practicing with Tom, Jamie and Mike - it's been so much fun. I really look forward to coming out here every day," Black said.

A few weeks ago, Black worked with former Royals player Jamie Bluma. Bluma offered tips on pitching.

Now, Black will take those skills and head to Legends Field where he'll throw the first pitch at the Kansas City Monarchs game Friday night.

"A few years ago I got to throw out the first pass at a Chiefs game and now I'm getting to do this," Black said. "It's just something I'm thrilled to get to experience and share with my children."

Black said throwing this pitch is personal.

"I want to show people and show myself that I might be blind, but with the proper practice and training I've had with these guys, I can still look like I belong out there," Black said. "I guess I want to defy expectation."

Wyrsch, who's been working with Black, said it's amazing to see Black's passion for learning.

"We've had a lot of challenges in our country in the last year or so," Wyrsch said. "Cameron has proven if you've put a little determination behind that passion, you can get anything done."

The Kansas City Monarchs will play at home at Legends Field at 7 p.m. against the Houston Apollos.