Man charged in Monday homicide told witness he 'messed up' after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at E. 12th Street and Askew Avenue on Monday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced felony charges in connection with the shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Brayan Arguijo-Mejja faces one count of 2nd-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of 1st-degree assault.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to a shooting just before 6:45 p.m. Monday at 12th & Askew.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds inside the residence.

One man was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Arelio Antonio-Lazaro, 42.

The other man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. His condition has been updated to stable.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and later saw Arguijo-Mejja with a gun.

One witness told police that the suspect told them that he "messed up" in the moments following the shooting.

Arguijo-Mejja is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

