Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged in North Kansas City officer’s murder appears in court

NEW Joshua Rocha mugshot.jpg
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Rocha
NEW Joshua Rocha mugshot.jpg
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 15:19:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with murdering North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez made his first appearance before a Clay County judge Thursday.

Joshua Rocha, 24, was transported to his appearance while wearing the handcuffs previously assigned to Vasquez, the officer he admitted to killing just 48 hours earlier.

KSHB 41 I-Team’s Cameron Taylor was in the courtroom as Rocha made his appearance before the judge. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom in which a defendant did not have an attorney before the start of the hearing.

Taylor reported that the judge appointed Rocha an attorney since he didn’t have one.

The courtroom was filled with law enforcement. Taylor reported that friends and family of Vasquez were also in attendance.

The entire hearing lasted two minutes.

The judge set a bond hearing for July 28 and a preliminary hearing for Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock