Man charged in North Kansas City officer’s murder appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with murdering North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez made his first appearance before a Clay County judge Thursday.

Joshua Rocha, 24, was transported to his appearance while wearing the handcuffs previously assigned to Vasquez, the officer he admitted to killing just 48 hours earlier.

We asked @nkcpolice officers if they would like to escort Joshua Rocha from our jail to his arraignment today. Here is NKCPD Sgt. Holm putting fallen Office Vasquez’s handcuffs on the man charged with killing him. #nkcpolice pic.twitter.com/u1iXMLaPDO — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 21, 2022

KSHB 41 I-Team’s Cameron Taylor was in the courtroom as Rocha made his appearance before the judge. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom in which a defendant did not have an attorney before the start of the hearing.

HAPPENING TODAY: The man charged with the murder of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez will appear in court this afternoon for an arraignment. We’re told he will not have an attorney for the arraignment. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/qMDf4oE3Xh — Cameron Taylor (@CameronKSHB) July 21, 2022

Taylor reported that the judge appointed Rocha an attorney since he didn’t have one.

The courtroom was filled with law enforcement. Taylor reported that friends and family of Vasquez were also in attendance.

The entire hearing lasted two minutes.

The judge set a bond hearing for July 28 and a preliminary hearing for Sept. 2.

