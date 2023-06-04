Man charged with 2nd degree murder for fatal Friday shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Prosecutor's Office has charged Phillip J. Frazier, 50, with second-degree murder for a homicide that occurred on June 2 in the Northland.

The victim of the homicide has been identified as Cody J. Steffen, per a press release.

On June 2, Platte County deputies and Riverside police officers responded to reports of a shooting near a business in Northmoor, Missouri.

The shooting allegedly occurred after an incident between Frazier's vehicle and Steffen's vehicle.

Frazier's vehicle allegedly struck Steffen's, which was stationary in a parking lot, according to the probable cause statement. Witnesses say they heard Steffen ask for Frazier's insurance information. That's when witnesses allegedly saw Frazier pull a handgun and point it at Steffen, according to a press release.

The gun Frazier pulled allegedly had a holster on it. Per the probable cause statement, Frazier allegedly removed the gun from the holster and shot Steffen in the head from a few inches away.

Following the shooting, Frazier walked around the victim, got into his vehicle and drove away, per the probable cause statement.

Steffen was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside police and Platte County deputies.

Following the shooting, a Riverside police officer located Frazier at his residence in Northmoor and took him into custody, according to a press release.

“The loss of live in situations like this is something we never want to see," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a press release. "This type of incident impacts not just the friends and families of those involved but the whole community. Thanks to the willingness of citizens to assist in the investigation, the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and our collective efforts this defendant was quickly taken into custody.”

In addition to a second-degree murder charge, Frazier has been charged with armed criminal action. He is currently being held without bond at the Platte County Detention Center.

