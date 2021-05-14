Man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend during argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder for shooting his girlfriend during an argument.

Brandon McDaniel, 26, of Independence, Missouri, is charged in Jackson County with second-degree Murder and armed criminal action in the death of Oriana Starr.

A woman told an Independence Police Department detective McDaniel stayed the night on December 15, 2020, at Starr's apartment, also located in Independence, a court document states.

McDaniel woke the next morning and said he wanted to go to a store for cigarettes and alcohol, according to the court document.

He told the woman he and Starr got into a fight and she wrapped an extension cord around his neck.

McDaniel told the woman he reached into his pocket, pulled out a gun and shot Starr, the court document states.

A man told police about a week after the murder that McDaniel told him he sold the firearm and altered his appearance, according to the court document.

Police arrested McDaniel in early January 2021 in Newton County, Arkansas.

Starr's mother, Crystal Graves, spoke with 41 Action News about her daughter earlier this year.

"She was such a caring person — a firecracker at the same time — but she had the heart. She would give someone a shirt of her back, a homeless person would be fed and a couple of dollars, her heart was so big and to know how my baby left this world, it's not fair," Graves said.

—