Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man during a drug deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a man during a drug deal in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyler D. Thompson, 26, is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the February 26

death of Mauliek Taylor.

Thompson arranged to meet for a drug deal involving marijuana and possibly Percocet pills, according to a court document.

The men met in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Hickory

Thompson allegedly pulled out a rifle, tried to rob Taylor and then shot him.

