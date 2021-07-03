Watch
Man critically injured after suspects fire shots outside Credit Union

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 15:13:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered critical injuries after two suspects reportedly shot at each other after a dispute outside a Credit Union.

KCK Police were called at the Community America Credit Union at 78th & State Avenue about 11:00 Saturday morning after a dispute.

Two suspects reportedly got in an argument, and began shooting at each other.

As the suspects then began to leave the area, one vehicle struck a man who was not connected to the dispute.

That man, in his late 50's or early 60's suffered critical injuries.

Police have one suspect in custody.

A second suspect is still on the loose.

The investigation is underway.

