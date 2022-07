KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a crash that happened on eastbound Interstate 435 at U.S. 49 Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to KCPD, the man's truck rolled over after the impact of the crash and he was ejected.

The man's truck was the only vehicle involved.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

—