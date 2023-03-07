Man dies after being hit by truck at QuikTrip in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 84-year-old man died after being hit by a truck that was backing out of a parking spot at a QuikTrip on Monday, the Independence Police Department said.

According to police, the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the QuikTrip located at 4005 S. Little Blue Parkway.

A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was backing and hit the man, sending him to the ground.

The man was transported to Centerpoint Hospital to receive treatment for a minor head injury.

On Tuesday, police were notified that the victim, identified as Nial Shirley, succumbed to his injuries.

—

