Man dies after being pulled from water at English Landing Park in Parkville, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after being found inside a vehicle pulled from the Rush Creek at English Landing Park in Parkville, police said.

A kayaker spotted the vehicle in the water and notified emergency crews of the incident just before 1:20 p.m.

Crews pulled the vehicle from a boat ramp at the park.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed to have died.

No word on what caused the man to go into the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

