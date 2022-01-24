Man dies after being taken into custody in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who was taken into custody after a struggle with Springfield police over the weekend died on his way to the hospital, authorities said Monday.

Officers found Tymel Bowman, 43, and another man rummaging through trash at a Casey's store on Saturday night. Bowman resisted when police tried to arrest him on a warrant on an outstanding warrant for assault of a special victim (police officer), Springfield police said in a news release.

During the initial struggle, an officer used a Taser on Bowman but it was not effective. He man brandished a knife but it was knocked away from him, police said.

During a foot chase, officers tried another Taser deployment but it also was ineffective. Bowman produced a second knife, police said, before more officers arrived and he was taken into custody.

Before being booked into jail, Bowman was put into an ambulance to go to a hospital for medical clearance. He stopped breathing while in route to the hospital, police said.

Paramedics attempted CPR but Bowman man died at the hospital.