Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after being taken into custody in Springfield

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 by Getty Images
Getty Images
File photo
Jail bars
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:03:43-05

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who was taken into custody after a struggle with Springfield police over the weekend died on his way to the hospital, authorities said Monday.

Officers found Tymel Bowman, 43, and another man rummaging through trash at a Casey's store on Saturday night. Bowman resisted when police tried to arrest him on a warrant on an outstanding warrant for assault of a special victim (police officer), Springfield police said in a news release.

During the initial struggle, an officer used a Taser on Bowman but it was not effective. He man brandished a knife but it was knocked away from him, police said.

During a foot chase, officers tried another Taser deployment but it also was ineffective. Bowman produced a second knife, police said, before more officers arrived and he was taken into custody.

Before being booked into jail, Bowman was put into an ambulance to go to a hospital for medical clearance. He stopped breathing while in route to the hospital, police said.

Paramedics attempted CPR but Bowman man died at the hospital.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!