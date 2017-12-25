Man dies after Christmas Eve shooting in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man has died after a Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, according to a Monday update from KCPD.

Officers called to a shooting in the 300 block of Garfield around 6 p.m. Sunday found a man in a second-floor hallway with a gunshot wound. Hours later, the man died at the hospital.

Officers tracked down and arrested a suspect in the shooting soon after arriving on scene, but haven't indicated what charges, if any, the suspect will face.

Investigators are treating the man's death as a homicide.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim's identity, but said he was in his late 20s.

