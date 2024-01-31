Man dies after fall while taking photos at Utah canyon overlook

HANKSVILLE, Utah — A 19-year-old man who had recently moved to Utah was killed after falling while taking photos at a popular canyon overlook.

Jonathan Fielding was hiking with friends Saturday near Moonscape Overlook just outside Hanksville when he stopped to take photographs and fell to his death.

Wayne County officials say Fielding's death was accidental.

According to an obituary, Fielding was an Eagle Scout and a photography enthusiast who had just moved to Orem from his home in Blue Springs, Missouri.

In a post sharing the news of her brother's death, Rebecca Fielding urged others to use caution in areas such as the location where Jonathan died.

"It was a tragic accident, but Jonathan should be a cautionary tale to anyone who hikes or does photography," she wrote. "No view is worth the suffering that your family and friends will go through. No view is worth the risk that rescuers face when trying to save people and recover bodies.

"There was no reason for my brother to die. Please don’t make the same mistakes he did."

A GoFundMe page was set up in Fielding's honor to help his family following his death.

GoFundMe Jonathan Fielding



"While Jonathan’s time in life was limited, his impact on others was not," his obituary said. "He was loved by many. He will be missed by all that knew him."