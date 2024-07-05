Watch Now
Man dies after strong storm overturns campers at state park in Kansas

Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 05, 2024

RUSSELL, Kan. — One man died and three other people were injured when a strong thunderstorm struck a camping area in Kansas.

Christopher Montoya, 64, of Holyrood, Kansas, was found dead after the storm struck late Wednesday at Wilson Lake in central Kansas. The storm brought winds up to 70 mph.

The Russell County Sheriff's Office said several campers were blown over. Montoya was found dead and three other people were hospitalized. Details about their conditions were not released.

An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death for Montoya.

