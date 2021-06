KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was involved in a single-vehicle crash on May 23 on Interstate 70 has died.

William Jones, 56, was driving his Ford pickup westbound on I-70 and U.S. 40 Highway, exiting at 31st Street, when he “apparently lost control,” according to a KCPD report.

The vehicle struck a tree after going down an embankment, the report stated.

A male passenger in the vehicle was in critical condition at the time of the crash.

Jones died Sunday evening, police said.