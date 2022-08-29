Man dies from injuries suffered in KCMO car crash last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Sunday from injuries he suffered in an Aug. 25 car crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim's name has not been released by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

According to a KCPD crash report, the victim was driving a dark green Mercury east on east 79th Street when the driver of a white Honda Civic headed south on Oak Street ran a stop sign.

The Honda Civic slammed into the driver's door of the Mercury.

The passenger in the Mercury also suffered serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.

