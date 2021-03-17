Menu

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash at Bannister Road, View High Drive

Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 17, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 11 p.m., a blue Toyota Prius heading east on Bannister Road toward View High Drive collided with a black Ford Expedition that had turned left onto View High Drive, according to a KCPD accident report.

Police said the Toyota struck the right side of the Ford. The Toyota’s driver, who has not yet been identified, later died at an area hospital.

The Ford’s driver didn’t report any injuries, police said, but two 14-year-old female passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether or not impairment played a role in the crash.

