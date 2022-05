KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died after a fatal ATV crash Saturday night in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

39-year-old Justin B. Savage, of Greenwood, Missouri, was driving a 2001 Yamaha ATV around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on East 163rd Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to MSHP records, the vehicle "began to skid" before striking a curb and overturning. Savage was ejected in the crash.

Savage was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.