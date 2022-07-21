Man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa late Wednesday night

LENEXA, Kan. — A man died on the scene of an crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of W. 87th Street and Maurer Road in Lenexa late Wednesday night.

The driver of the motorcycle is identified as Kevin M. Joyce, 40, of Lenexa. Joyce died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Joyce was travelling east on W. 87th Street and a red light at Maurer Road.

Another car was turning west from northbound Maurer Road to westbound W. 87th Street when it was struck on the side of the motorcycle rode by Joyce.

The driver of the passenger car was uninjured and is cooperating in the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Lenexa Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

