KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews found a man dead in a field fire in northeast Warrensburg, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Johnson County Fire Protection District said crews responded to the fire at around 2:35 p.m. in the 300 block of NE V Highway.

While extinguishing the natural cover fire, crews located the man.

An ATV involved in a crash was also located in the area.

The victim was identified as 72-year-old Don Zink.

