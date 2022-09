KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old man died in an ATV crash Friday night in Olathe, Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department responded to the crash at around 11:08 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive.

The driver of a four-wheeler ATV struck a curb in the area, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver was unresponsive on the scene, and was taken to an area hospital.

Police say he died from his injuries.

Olathe police are investigating the crash.