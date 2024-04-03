Man dies in overnight house fire on Hillcrest Road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead inside a home following an overnight fire on Hillcrest Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to the 9900 block of Hillcrest Road shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

On arrival, crews reported heavy fire from a single-story home.

During the search, crews found a man in the hallway near the back of the home proximal to where the main fire was burning.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

