Man dies in shooting on Independence, Cleveland in KCMO

UPDATE: 12/24 7:30am. - Police have identified the victim as Gregory Warrior, 23 of Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting near Independence and Cleveland Aves. Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a black male in his 20's with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Police say a male suspect was taken into custody at a nearby home in the 400 block of Jackson.
It is unknown what lead up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.