KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was ejected from a vehicle after a crash around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Clay County.

The single-vehicle crash took place near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.

Officers say a man in a Ford F-150 truck was traveling at a high rate of speed before his truck overturned multiple times. Due to not wearing a seatbelt, he was ejected from the truck.

Responders declared the driver deceased upon arrival.

An Investigation into the accident is ongoing.

