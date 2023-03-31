Man dies in Thursday morning fire in Edwardsville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died early Thursday morning in a house fire in Edwardsville, Kansas.

Edwardsville Fire Department Chief Tim Whitham said his crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 11300 block of Kansas Avenue on a reported structure fire.

When they arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames and had already suffered “significant sculptural collapse.”

Whitham said the blaze also involved grass around the structure and a natural gas line. The extent of the fire prevented crews from performing an initial search.

Within 30 minutes, crews knocked down the fire and were able to search the structure, which is when they located a male victim.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

—