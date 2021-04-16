Man dies Thursday in crash in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Thursday in a crossover traffic crash in the Midtown area of Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. just north of where Penn Valley Drive merges with Broadway Boulevard, near the intersection with West 29th Street.

According to information from KCPD, a man was driving north on Broadway Street in a curved section of the road, lost control, hit a curb and crossed sideways into the southbound lanes.

A woman driving south on Broadway hit the man's vehicle. He died from injuries sustained in the crash a short time later at the hospital, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

The woman driving the other vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.