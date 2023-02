KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man drowned after driving his car into a pond early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man drove into a pond shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, at the Fairfield Inn Suites at U.S. 50 Highway and Business 13 just outside Warrensburg, Missouri.

The man drove into the pond, exited the vehicle and attempted to swim to shore, but became immersed and drowned.

The man was identified as Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois.