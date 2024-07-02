Man drowned at Houston Lake in Platte County on June 26, sheriff says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man drowned at the Houston Lake in Southern Platte County last week, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said.

On June 26, deputies responded to the lake and found a man unresponsive floating in the water near a dock.

He was removed from the water and transported to North Kansas City Hospital where staff declared him dead.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Eric. L Stephens, a resident of Houston Lake, Missouri.

No word on what led to the drowning.

The investigation continues, but foul play isn't suspected at this time.

