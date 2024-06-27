Man drowns in Houston Lake Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man drowned in Houston Lake Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called to Houston Lake on an apparent drowning at 8:30 p.m.

On arrival crews discovered an older male floating in the water near a small dock.

The man appeared to be fishing off the dock. At some point he entered the water unwitnessed.

It's not known why the man ended up in the water.

Rescue crews pulled the man from the water and began CPR while enroute to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the apparent drowning is under investigation.

The age and identity of the man has not yet been released.

