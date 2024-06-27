Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man drowns in Houston Lake Wednesday night

Police Lights
Stock Image
Police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 27, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man drowned in Houston Lake Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called to Houston Lake on an apparent drowning at 8:30 p.m.

On arrival crews discovered an older male floating in the water near a small dock.

The man appeared to be fishing off the dock. At some point he entered the water unwitnessed.

It's not known why the man ended up in the water.

Rescue crews pulled the man from the water and began CPR while enroute to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the apparent drowning is under investigation.

The age and identity of the man has not yet been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone