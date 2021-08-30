Watch
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks after jumping from cliff

MSHP
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Underwater Recovery Team
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 10:13:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bosworth, Missouri, man died Saturday after jumping from a 125-foot cliff into the Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas Painter, 41, jumped off the cliff near the 64.5 mile marker of the main channel of the lake around 5:15 p.m. and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The location of the jump is located near Sagrada, Missouri, on the western portion of the lake.

It was MSHP Troop F's fifth drowning in the month of August and 11th drowning this year.

Troop F covers the central Missouri area and serves the counties of Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan and Osage.

