Man drowns in Raytown Sunday afternoon

Posted at 6:35 PM, Jun 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man drowned in Raytown Sunday afternoon, according to the Raytown Fire Protection District.

Around 4:24 p.m., the fire department received a call of a potential drowning.

Upon arrival to the Beverly Place Apartments, a man in his 60s was found at the bottom of the pool, according to the Raytown Fire Protection District.

The man was rescued from the pool, and CPR was performed.

Firefighters said the doctor on scene declared the man deceased after life-saving measures did not bring him back.

