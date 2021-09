KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was found shot to death Wednesday night near the University of Kansas.

Lawrence police officers responded to a reported shooting about 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.

The shooting victim died at the scene, police said.

No other information on the homicide will be released until Thursday, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.