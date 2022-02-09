Man files lawsuit petition against Independence Police Department for excessive force, racial discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Missouri, man has filed a lawsuit petition against the Independence Police Department Monday for stopping him in February 2020 for jaywalking without probable cause, and for using excessive force and racial discrimination.

Documents state that IPD officer Tanner Philip stopped Justin Layton for jaywalking without probably cause after he was suspicious of Layton "hid[ing] his face."

While the petition says the traffic signal was still green, the IPD police report claims it displayed an orange hand indicating not to cross.

The petition claims that after Layton reached into his pocket to put his phone away, Philip tased, tackled and beat Layton. Documents also claim Philip placed an illegal choke hold on Layton and called him racial slurs.

Reports say that Layton was allegedly "actively resisting arrest," and the petition says he pushed back against the officer as he attempted to breath.

Two additional officers arrived to arrest Layton, according to the documents.

Layton received charges for a traffic infraction, interference with a law officer and possession of a controlled substance, which the petition says was prescription medication to treat his epilepsy.

The petition stated that IPD Chief of Police Brad Halsey, Philip and three other IPD officers are liable for causing harm to Layton and that Layton's fourth and 14th amendment rights were violated.