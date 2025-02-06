Man found dead at Clay County Detention Center Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead at the Clay County Detention Center on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Detention officers found Kenneth E. Scott, 63, unresponsive during routine cell checks.

Officers called for an ambulance while on-site medical staff attempted to resuscitate Scott.

He was later declared deceased shortly before 8 a.m.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said his death appears to be a result of natural causes.

He was being held at the jail since Nov. 19, 2024, on two counts of first-degree robbery for cases in Liberty and North Kansas City.

The investigation into his death continues.

—

