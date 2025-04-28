Watch Now
Man found shot Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, house, dies at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument may have led to gunfire and a homicide Sunday afternoon at a house in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent at about 3:30 p.m. on a shooting in the 3100 block of Spruce Avenue.

The were led inside a house by people at the scene, according to a police department news release.

They found an adult male inside with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He died a short time later at a hospital.

The suspects left the house before officers arrived.

The victim's name had not been released as of Sunday night.

