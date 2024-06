KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was gunned down Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

About 1 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the area near east 84th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Officers later responded to the scene and were called to an area with overgrown brush.

There, they located a man who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

No word on what to the violence or a suspect.

