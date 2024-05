KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting in east Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the intersection of E. 51st Street and Prospect Avenue.

On arrival, police found a man near a bus stop suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

No word on what led to the violence.

Police didn't immediately release any suspect information.

