Man in critical, but stable, condition after Kansas City, Kansas house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in critical, but stable, condition after a house fire Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

At around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the KCK Fire Department responded to a house fire at 723 Freeman Ave.

Upon arrival to the home, fire crews witnessed heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.

Firefighters found a 44-year-old male victim inside the building.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition due to smoke inhalation.

One dog was also rescued from the home. Crews used a canine respirator to assist the dog.

KCKFD says the home is a total loss due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. This fire is under investigation by KCKFD.