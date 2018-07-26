Man killed in shooting along Longview Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7100 block of Longview Road, near the Bay Water Park in south Kansas City.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesman confirmed that officers responded to a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. and located the victim in the grass. He was not found at the water park.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

KCPD later identified the victim as Jordon Adams, 22.

According to KCPD, witnesses said a dark-colored passenger car was seen leaving the vicinity around the time of the shooting. It was initially described as a Dodge Charger, but there are conflicting witness accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the second homicide in that area in the last week.

Police also responded shortly after 3 a.m. on July 15 for a reported shooting and found a man dead outside his residence in the 7400 block of Longview Road.

KCPD said at the time, there was no suspect in the first shooting but asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.