Man in custody after allegedly firing shots toward Overland Park police outside McDonald's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Police say a man is in custody after allegedly firing shots toward officers and threatening a McDonald's employee.

About 6:15 a.m. police say a man was walking with a rifle on 110th Street and sat on the hood of a car belonging to a McDonald's employee.

The employee approached and asked the man to get off his car, when the man raised his gun toward the employee, who fled back into the restaurant and called 911.

Officers arrived and surrounded the man, who allegedly fired toward the officers. He was then taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported, but there is an apartment complex north of the McDonald's and officers are checking to make sure nobody was injured there.

