Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in custody after allegedly firing shots toward Overland Park police outside McDonald's

Man allegedly fired shots toward Overland Park officers
Steve Silvestri / KSHB
Man allegedly fired shots toward Overland Park officers
Man allegedly fired shots toward Overland Park officers
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Police say a man is in custody after allegedly firing shots toward officers and threatening a McDonald's employee.

About 6:15 a.m. police say a man was walking with a rifle on 110th Street and sat on the hood of a car belonging to a McDonald's employee.

The employee approached and asked the man to get off his car, when the man raised his gun toward the employee, who fled back into the restaurant and called 911.

Officers arrived and surrounded the man, who allegedly fired toward the officers. He was then taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported, but there is an apartment complex north of the McDonald's and officers are checking to make sure nobody was injured there.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone