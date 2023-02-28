Man in serious condition after house fire Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in serious condition after being injured Tuesday during a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded around 6:39 a.m. to a house fire in the 3600 block of Roberts Street.

Smoke was reported coming from the house, which is believed to be vacant.

The fire department discovered an adult male in the basement of the home.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.