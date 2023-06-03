Watch Now
Man in wheelchair injured after being hit while crossing road in Kansas City

Posted at 5:47 AM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 07:06:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in a wheelchair was injured after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night.

The incident happened about 8:18 p.m. on Friday night near east Truman Road and Agnes Avenue, according to a KCPD crash report.

A preliminary investigation found a silver Lexus was driving east on Truman Road when it hit the man in the wheelchair.

The impact of the hit ejected the man from the wheelchair and into the roadway.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the man was trying to cross the road.


