KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was injured early this morning after crashing his car into a fire station near 65th and Quivira in Shawnee, Kansas.

According to authorities on the scene, the driver of the car had a medical emergency and went to the fire station for help.

The car hit the building, damaging a fire truck and door.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

The fire department has another truck to use to respond to calls.

No one else was hurt.