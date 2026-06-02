Man injured in KCK police officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving their officers.

Officers say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Bell Crossing just before 1:30 a.m. when the family reported an armed man in his 30s was suffering a mental health crisis.

Officers arrived and were on the scene for a time before the shooting occurred.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation.