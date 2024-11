KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Independence, police said.

About 7 p.m, officers responded to the 11000 block of E. 39th Street on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, they located the man outside of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was later in stable condition.

No word on what led to the violence or suspect information was available.

