KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a flatbed truck suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when his truck slammed into a tree in Overland Park.

Police said the driver was headed south on Metcalf Avenue just after 10 p.m. when he lost control of the truck.

The truck went off the road and struck a tree near West 66th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue.

There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.