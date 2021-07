KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man was killed Friday morning after driving off I-35 and crashing into a building.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 7:00 a.m. Bradley S. Dupin, 62 was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander northbound on the ramp from I-35 to Southwest Boulevard when he drove off the roadway and struck a building.

The Highway Patrol say Dupin may have suffered a possible medical condition.

No other injuries were reported.