Man killed in crash Wednesday on Interstate 435 in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 435 in the Northland.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. in the center median northbound I-435 near northeast 53rd Street.

Police said a blue Nissan Murano was going north on the interstate when the car went off the left side of the highway and into the median.

Investigators don't know what caused the car to leave the road and go into the median.

The car struck a drainage culvert and rolled onto its side.

The driver, alone in the car, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

His name had not been released Wednesday night.

Two lanes of Interstate 435 were closed for about 2 hours after the crash.

This was the sixth traffic death of the year in KCMO compared with 15 at this time a year ago.

—

