Man killed in single vehicle crash in the 900 block of Parallel Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash in the 900 block of Parallel Parkway early Sunday morning.

KCK police were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a single SUV had struck two separate utility poles and came to rest on its side.

The initial investigation indicates the SUV was traveling eastbound on Parallel Parkway when it lost control and struck a utility pole in the median, then another on the westbound side of Parallel.

The driver, a black male in his early 30's died at the scene from his injuries.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

